Bulgaria ready to cooperate with Ukraine on drone production – Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova

Drone Industry

Bulgaria is interested in expanding cooperation with Ukraine in drone production, particularly within European initiatives. Sofia will also continue supporting Ukraine on energy security, sanctions pressure on Russia and the country’s recovery.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Interfax-Ukraine and a statement made by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova during the Ukraine–South-East Europe Summit in Kyiv.

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Bulgaria seeks cooperation in drone production

According to Petrova-Chamova, Bulgaria welcomes the cooperation on drone production announced at the European level and is interested in joining the initiative.

"We welcome the cooperation on drone production announced today at the European level. This is an area in which we are also very interested. We are interested in developing bilateral cooperation, but if an appropriate format already exists at the European level, we are ready to work within it," she said.

Read more: EU allocates another €1 billion to Ukraine for drones – von der Leyen

Bulgaria to assist Ukraine in energy sector

The Bulgarian foreign minister said that energy security ahead of the next heating season remained one of the priorities of support for Ukraine.

"We have identified energy security ahead of next winter as one area of support, as well as in the long term during Ukraine’s recovery. We are located at the intersection of several transport corridors that can facilitate supplies of gas and other energy resources to Ukraine," Petrova-Chamova noted.

The minister also stressed that Bulgaria supports continued military and political assistance to Ukraine, maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen sign document that will form basis of Drone Deal