Russia has attacked number of regions in Ukraine: there are fatalities, injuries and widespread destruction. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked towns and villages in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. The shelling has resulted in deaths and injuries, as well as damage to residential buildings, businesses, infrastructure and transport.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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In Chernihiv region, a drone struck a private garden

Late in the evening on 11 September, Russian troops attacked one of the villages in the Snovsk community using a ‘Geran’ drone. The drone struck a private garden, according to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

An elderly woman was injured and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. A farm building was destroyed as a result of the strike.

Over the past 24 hours, 48 shelling incidents were recorded in the Chernihiv region, 34 of which were attacks by FPV drones in the border area.

A man was killed and three people were injured in the Sumy region

Twenty-two settlements in the Sumy region came under attack by Russian forces, according to the regional police.

In the Myropil community, a 68-year-old man was killed as a result of an attack by a Russian drone.

In the Novoslobodsk community, a 64-year-old man was injured by an enemy drone strike.

Two women, aged 19 and 48, also sought medical attention. They sustained injuries on 9 September when a Russian drone struck a shopping centre in the Sumy community.

Russian attacks have damaged residential buildings, educational establishments, a warehouse, energy and industrial infrastructure facilities, as well as vehicles.

A man has been killed in the Kharkiv region; others have been injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and seven settlements in the region, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

A 32-year-old man was killed as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv.

Medical staff also treated two women, aged 63 and 75, who were injured on 10 September near Kupiansk, as well as a 75-year-old man who was injured on the same day in the village of Hrachivka in the Vilkhuvatska community.

In Prudyanka, in the Derhachi community, a 19-year-old man was injured when an unknown device exploded.

Russian troops attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with drones.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy deployed six KABs, one ‘Geran-2’ UAV, three ‘Molniya’ drones, five FPV drones and 144 unmanned aerial vehicles, the type of which is yet to be determined.

Read more: Russian invaders killed man and woman in Kherson this morning using drones

In Staryi Saltiv, a drone struck a high-rise block

On the morning of 12 September, a Russian FPV drone attacked a five-storey residential block in the village of Staryi Saltiv in the Chuhuiv district, according to the State Emergency Service

The drone struck the balcony of a flat on the second floor. The impact caused a fire, which engulfed two balconies and a room in the flat.

A 68-year-old woman was in the flat at the time of the attack. She suffered an acute stress reaction. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

Four people were killed in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours

On 11 September, the police recorded 1,016 Russian strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region. Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Cherkaske, Yasnogirka, Zoloti Prudy, Levadne, Pryvillia and Seleznyvka came under fire, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police

In Kramatorsk, Russian forces carried out 10 strikes using KAB-250 bombs, ‘Tornado-S’ multiple launch rocket systems and drones. According to police, two civilians were killed. Four blocks of flats and 22 private houses, an educational establishment, a car service centre, a post office, a car park and three cars were damaged.

In Sloviansk, one person was killed and three others were injured as a result of five attacks, including three KAB-250 strikes. Five blocks of flats and ten private houses, an educational establishment and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

In Yasnogorka, a Russian ‘Lancet’ UAV struck an ambulance. One medical worker was killed and two others were injured.

In Zoloti Prudy, three private homes and three cars were damaged; in Cherkasy and Levadne, infrastructure facilities were damaged; and in Seleznyvka, a private home was damaged.

In Sloviansk, a drone attacked the central market

On the morning of 12 September, Russian forces launched an attack using an FPV drone on the central market in Sloviansk, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the Military Administration.

Three people were injured. A man born in 1951 was hospitalised. Two women received outpatient medical treatment.

18 people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Kherson and more than two dozen settlements in the region, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin

The occupiers targeted residential areas, critical infrastructure and social infrastructure. Fifteen high-rise blocks and 20 private houses, shops, a petrol station, a vehicle service centre, an ambulance and private cars were damaged.

Eighteen people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Drone flies into a Kherson woman’s room

At around midnight, a Russian drone flew into the room of a 55-year-old woman living in Kherson. Police took the woman to hospital, according to the Kherson City Military Administration

She was diagnosed with blast trauma, multiple wounds and abrasions to her head, torso, arms and legs. A foreign object was also found in the victim’s eye.

Two more residents of the Mykolaiv region were injured at around 09:05 following a Russian drone attack in the Korabelny district of Kherson.

A 49-year-old woman sustained blast injury, acoustic trauma and an acute stress reaction. A 51-year-old man sustained blast injury, acoustic trauma, an acute stress reaction and a shrapnel wound.

A 27-year-old man, who was injured at around 10:00 in the Korabelnyi district, was also taken to hospital. He has been provisionally diagnosed with blast injury.

Transport infrastructure damaged in the Mykolaiv region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-type strike UAVs, according to Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Regional Military Administration.

A transport infrastructure facility was damaged in the Voznesensk district. There were no casualties.

In addition, the enemy launched four attacks using FPV drones on the Ochakiv and Halytsyniv communities. A private house was damaged in the village of Lymani. No one was injured.