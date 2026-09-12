Russia has attacked "Zaporizhstal" for third time this month: four people injured. PHOTOS

Overnight, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at ‘Zaporizhstal’ for the third time this month. Four workers were injured, and the damage to the plant is critical.

According to Censor.NET, the plant itself reported the incident.

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"Four missiles struck the plant’s production site, which has still not resumed production following previous strikes on 11 and 27 August. Four workers were injured. Russia is deliberately destroying a civilian enterprise that has already been shut down, devastating the country’s industry, jobs and economic foundation," the statement reads.

The plant’s equipment and infrastructure have been damaged

Metinvest Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Oleksandr Myronenko, noted that the Zaporizhstal steelworks produced cast iron and steel for civilian use and did not manufacture products for military purposes, nor did it house anything on its premises that could make it a military target.

"Following the strikes on 11 and 27 August, the plant has still not resumed production. And even that did not stop a new attack. A simple question arises: why strike again with ballistic missiles at a plant that is not operating and poses no military threat whatsoever? Fortunately, no one was killed this time, but four of our employees were injured. This is now a systematic destruction of Ukraine’s civilian industry, its economic foundation and the people who ensure its viability. The scale of the destruction is growing with every strike. It is not yet possible to assess it definitively, but we are provisionally classifying the damage as critical," stated Myronenko.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed

As a result of Russia’s latest attack on "Zaporizhstal", main and auxiliary equipment in the blast furnace and open-hearth shops, the plant’s power system and networks, and its logistics infrastructure have been damaged. As production processes at the plant had been suspended following previous attacks, there is no risk of a man-made disaster. The number of staff on the plant’s premises was significantly limited.

There were no fatalities as a result of the attack. Four plant employees sustained injuries of varying severity. One of them, after receiving first aid and being examined by medical staff on the plant premises, declined hospitalisation and remained to help deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike. Three other employees, after receiving first aid, were admitted to local hospitals with injuries of moderate severity.

The plant is maintaining contact with medical facilities and the families of the injured workers, monitoring their condition and providing the necessary support.

Work is currently underway at the plant to clear up the aftermath of the enemy attack and inspect the damaged facilities. This is necessary to determine the nature and extent of the damage inflicted on the civilian plant.

Read more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: enterprise was damaged, and fire broke out







