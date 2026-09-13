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Enemy struck warehouses in Boryspil district again whilst firefighters were extinguishing blaze: airport firefighters were called in. PHOTOS
Last night, rescue workers were busy dealing with the aftermath of yet another enemy attack on the Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Clean-up operations are ongoing
As noted, a logistics warehouse in the Boryspil district came under a second enemy strike. After a lengthy effort to extinguish the fire, the enemy attacked the facility again.
Firefighters from Boryspil International Airport were called in to assist the State Emergency Service rescue teams.
Rescue workers continue to operate at the scene. Operations are currently ongoing.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the enemy has not ceased its attacks on the Kyiv region: warehouses have been damaged in two districts.
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