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News Photo UAV attack on Kyiv region
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Enemy struck warehouses in Boryspil district again whilst firefighters were extinguishing blaze: airport firefighters were called in. PHOTOS

Last night, rescue workers were busy dealing with the aftermath of yet another enemy attack on the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Clean-up operations are ongoing

As noted, a logistics warehouse in the Boryspil district came under a second enemy strike. After a lengthy effort to extinguish the fire, the enemy attacked the facility again.

Firefighters from Boryspil International Airport were called in to assist the State Emergency Service rescue teams.

Rescue workers continue to operate at the scene. Operations are currently ongoing.

Read more: Drone attack on Kyiv region: one woman killed, child among injured. Damage reported in five districts

Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district
Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district
Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district
Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district
Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district
Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district
Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district
Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district
Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district
Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district
Shelling of warehouses in the Boryspil district

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that the enemy has not ceased its attacks on the Kyiv region: warehouses have been damaged in two districts.

Author: 

Kyiv region (1156) Boryspilskyy district (72)
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