Enemy struck warehouses in Boryspil district again whilst firefighters were extinguishing blaze: airport firefighters were called in. PHOTOS

Last night, rescue workers were busy dealing with the aftermath of yet another enemy attack on the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Clean-up operations are ongoing

As noted, a logistics warehouse in the Boryspil district came under a second enemy strike. After a lengthy effort to extinguish the fire, the enemy attacked the facility again.

Firefighters from Boryspil International Airport were called in to assist the State Emergency Service rescue teams.

Rescue workers continue to operate at the scene. Operations are currently ongoing.

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