The Russian army’s casualties in the war against Ukraine since the start of 2026 have exceeded 300,000 servicemen. As of 15 September, the Russian Federation’s total manpower losses, comprising those killed and wounded, stand at 301,030.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the start of the year, the Russian aggressor has lost 301,030 military personnel killed and wounded.



To put this into perspective: this figure is comparable to the strength of nearly 150 motorised rifle regiments, assuming each regiment has a strength of around 2,000 servicemen.

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The Russian occupiers suffered their heaviest losses this year during the three summer months – 124,170 servicemen. In June – 39,290 people, in July – 42,860, and in August – 42,020.



In September (as of the morning of 15 September), the occupiers’ losses already stand at 20,360 personnel.



"The enemy’s significant losses are the result of effective combat operations by all components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the General Staff emphasised.