Armed Forces of Ukraine have received 10 ’Ai-Petri’ systems to counter drones. PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko, the fifth President of Ukraine and leader of ‘European Solidarity’, has handed over 10 ‘Ai-Petri’ technical reconnaissance countermeasure systems to the Ukrainian armed forces. This system has been in use by the Ukrainian Defence Forces for several years.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Solidarity".

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The "Ai-Petri" system was unveiled in early September at the MSPO 2026 defence technology exhibition in Kielce, Poland.

Over 300 systems are in operation on the front line

As noted by the Polish specialist publication Milmag, more than 300 such systems are currently in operation on the front line.

Poroshenko stated that the system can counter attack drones, in particular by jamming control channels, video transmission and satellite navigation.

"Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and many other cities are under constant attack from attack drones, against which there is no effective defence. Every day, logistics centres are ablaze, petrol stations are blown up and businesses large and small are destroyed. The situation on the battlefield has also changed. This is not a war of tanks, nor even of drones, as we are accustomed to saying. Now it is a war of technology. Whoever is ahead in technology is ahead in the war," Poroshenko wrote on social media.

See more: Poroshenko spoke about MSPO 2026 exhibition, where ’Ai-Petri’ air defence system was unveiled for first time. PHOTOS

He also recalled that at the start of the full-scale invasion, they had asked European partners and the US to close Ukrainian airspace.

"When this did not happen, certain teams decided to invest in R&D – our own Ukrainian developments. One of the most successful was the ‘Ai-Petri’ system for countering the enemy’s technical reconnaissance. Today we are handing over ten ‘Ai-Petri’ systems to the Armed Forces. They blind attack drones and prevent them from reaching their targets. Ultimately, this technological advantage translates into the lives of Ukrainian soldiers being saved," added Poroshenko.

Poroshenko also noted that the failure of the parliamentary majority to fulfil some of its tasks raises questions regarding the mobilisation of international aid.

"It is a pity that the parliamentary majority has failed to do its job today. We were urged to vote urgently on 45 laws in order to secure 8 billion from our partners for defence. But for some reason, they remained silent about the 12 billion euros, for which the Svyrydenko government was responsible. We are not going to wait, though. We’ll carry on working for those who defend our skies and our land every day," writes Poroshenko.

What is known about the ‘Ai-Petri’ system?

According to the manufacturers, the system is designed to detect and counter threats associated with enemy technical reconnaissance.

The system utilises software incorporating machine learning, which, according to the developers, is updated in line with changes on the battlefield.

Once a target has been detected and identified, the system can automatically track it and, depending on the type of threat, jam control signals, video transmissions and satellite navigation signals (GPS, GNSS or GLONASS).

The system’s stated operational range is between 20 and 30 km, depending on the terrain.

The system operates in the 300 to 6,000 MHz radio frequency band.

‘Ai-Petri’ is available in both fixed and mobile versions. The mobile version is mounted on a pick-up truck and, according to the manufacturer, can be deployed by two military personnel in approximately 10 minutes.

The system is currently also being deployed to protect critical infrastructure in Ukraine. The manufacturer is fulfilling contracts for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, and the programme is partly supported by partners from NATO countries. The ‘I-Petri’ project was launched in autumn 2023 thanks to private investment from Petro Poroshenko, who has invested over 200 million hryvnias in its development and production.

Read also on "Censor.NET": A consignment of drones and equipment worth 28 million hryvnias has been handed over to Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades. PHOTOS













