Zelenskyi restarts Ukraine NOW brand. VIDEO

On Ukraine's Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi launched a large-scale information campaign to restart the Ukraine NOW brand.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, Ukraine is no longer a country of poverty and corruption, as it was called earlier. According to the President, now Ukraine is a new technological centre of the world, a breadbasket of Europe with the most fertile lands, with a huge tourist and investment potential.

"Ukraine is where you can still make real discoveries. Ukraine is a frontier where new things are happening," the President says.

In the video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyi presents modern, young, peaceful and hospitable Ukraine to the world.

"Hurry up. The biggest country in Europe is the next big thing. Ukraine now is something we can do and benefit together. The whole world can prosper with Ukraine now," the President emphasizes.

As part of the campaign to restart the Ukraine NOW brand, world-class stars will also record their video appeals to the international community. Film director David Lynch, Kadebostany and many others will share their impressions of Ukraine.

The Ukraine NOW brand campaign will show the world a new Ukraine with a dynamic economy and progressive business, which is able to offer many interesting opportunities.