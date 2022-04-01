ENG
New gas field was discovered in Lviv region, - Kozytsky. VIDEO

A new gas field has been discovered in the Lviv region to increase blue fuel production.

Maksym Kozytsky, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram channel.

"Do you remember yesterday's sounds, similar to explosions, because of which many in the Lviv region did not sleep? ... Officially: a new gas field was opened in the Lviv region! Then we will only increase production! Glory to Ukraine!" - said Kozytsky.

