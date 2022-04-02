ENG
Due to demolition of dam Siversky Donets came off coast in Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Due to the blasting of a dam in the Kharkiv region, the Seversky Donets River overflows its banks.

The dam on the Oskol Reservoir was destroyed the other day. The water spilled in the southern direction and has already reached Studenko and Sviatohirsk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

Vitaly Moroz, a deputy of the Svyatogorsk City Council, posted a video on his Facebook page of the consequences of the flooding of the Siversky Donets in front of the Svyatogorsk Lavra.

