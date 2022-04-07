"Scattered all over field. Pilot's parachute in cover - did not even open. Inglorious end", - crash site of downed over Borodyanka Russian Su-34. VIDEO
A video from the crash site of the Russian occupiers' Su-34 plane destroyed on March 3 has appeared online.
According to Censor.NET, a video from the crash site of the Russian occupiers' Su-34 plane destroyed on March 3 has appeared online. The last three letters "... nov" was seen on the helmet.
"He was scattered all over the field. The pilot's parachute in the cover - did not even open. Inglorious end," - says the author of the video.
