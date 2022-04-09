Occupiers shot people right in church in Chernihiv region. VIDEO
The State Emergency Service has released footage of the Russian occupiers shooting people in the church.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is informed by SES in Telegram.
The message notes: "Chernihiv region. v. Yahidne and v. Lukashivka. Our pyrotechnicians, after orcs stay here, clean the territory and remove explosive objects. Here is a monument of architecture Ascension Church, in which the occupants made their headquarters.
In addition to ammunition, mutilated domes with crosses and trash left by the Russian military, rescuers also find human bodies. They say they are locals who were shot by orcs..."
