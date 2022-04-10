Paratroopers of 81st AMB "routinely" destroyed 3 units of occupants' equipment. VIDEO

On April 10, Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed three armored vehicles of the occupants with the help of Stugna missile defense systems.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the public relations service of 81-ї Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The report noted: "Today, at one of the directions, a mobile crew of the Stugna-P anti-tank missile system destroyed three units of Russian armored vehicles."

