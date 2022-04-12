ENG
"We are here, we are fighting", said Mariupol defender. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighter, one of the defenders of Mariupol recorded a video message and published it on social networks.

 According to Censor.NET, it lists the Ukrainian units located in the city - "Azov", Marines, Security Service of Ukraine, border service, police detachment of special purpose "KORD".

"We are here, we are fighting. We are fearless, courageous and strong. "Russian peace" staged a genocide of the population of Ukraine. Soldiers of the Russian Federation from helplessness and fear destroy homes and peaceful people ... Let's get rid of this monster as soon as possible - the "Russian peace". Mariupol is Ukraine," said the fighter.

Watch more: "I pretended to be dead. Two minutes later they left. Roma had skull shot and he was no longer breathing," said volunteer Verbytsky about his shooting. VIDEO

