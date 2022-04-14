Police exhume bodies of mother and son killed by Russians who unjustifiably fired on streets and houses in Wablia near Bucha. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russia's crimes near Bucha

Censor.NET photojournalist recorded another crime committed by the Russian military.

Video: Oleh Bogachuk, Censor.NET

Police officers continue to exhume civilians killed by the Russian occupiers in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. In the village of Vablia, investigators exhumed the bodies of a mother and child killed by the Russian military, who used military equipment to unjustifiably shell the streets and homes of local residents.

See more: Russian troops fired on Horodnia in Chernihiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"Russian occupiers, moving on military equipment, for unknown reasons, carried out unjustified shelling of buildings, streets, civilian cars. This is one of the places of such shelling of equipment by the Russian occupiers. A woman, born in 1970, and her son were killed during the shelling. They were in the yard. Her husband and the father of the murdered child were behind the house, so he survived. After recovering from his injuries, the man joined the Armed Forces. The bodies were buried by neighbors," said Anatoliy Kotyash, head of the Bucha District Police Department.





































Photo: Oleh Bogachuk, Censor.NET