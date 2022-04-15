"You there, rape Ukrainian women": identified Russian occupier and his wife, who appear on SSU films. VIDEO

The Russian occupier, whose wife allowed him to rape Ukrainian women, was identified by journalists from the "Schemes" project.

this is stated in the new episode of the project.

Roman Bykovsky, a former Rosguard conscript, also served in a regiment that took part in Russia's annexation of Crimea. With the beginning of a full-scale offensive on Ukraine, he invaded the Kherson region. Woman Olga Bykovska is raising a child in the occupied Crimea. Both are from the Orel region of the Russian Federation, and after the occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula live in occupied Feodosia.

