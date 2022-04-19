Headquarters of military medics of First Volunteer Mobile Hospital in Pinchuk's mansion. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Doctors of the First Volunteer Mobile Hospital set up headquarters at the mansion of Victor and Olena Pinchuk.

There was journalist of Censor.NЕТ.

The estate is located in Vyshgorod direction near Kyiv. The house was not used; it had been abandoned for 20 years. Volunteers entered the house on March 11. Pinchuk personally contacted them an hour later and gave them permission to use the house.

Now there are medical supplies on the billiard table and boxes of medical equipment by the pool. And ambulances are parked in the yard, providing assistance to the victims of the occupation in the Kyiv region.

Watch more: "You guys will win this war. Your morale, competence and desire to defend your country are amazing ", - war in Ukraine through eyes of foreign volunteers. VIDEO

When Kyiv region was liberated from occupiers, Victor Pinchuk changed his mind and is now trying to evict the medics and the military.

He personally, according to media reports, has been in London since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.









































Watch more: Exhumation of Ukrainians killed by occupiers began in Bucha. VIDEO&PHOTOS