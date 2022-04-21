ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9337 visitors online
News Video War
29 880 25

Ukrainian fighters destroyed armored vehicle of occupiers with shot from anti-tank grenade launcher. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters destroyed an armored vehicle of the occupiers with a shot from an anti-tank grenade launcher

Як повідомляє Цензор.НЕТ, a video of the successful attack was published by the British tabloid The Sun.

Read more: In 2 days, the Azovs destroyed 3 tanks, 2 IFV and APC

Author: 

Russian Army (9071) elimination (5058)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 