"Ukraine has recorded another act of nuclear terrorism by Russia": Energoatom has published evidence of flight of Russian cruise missile over South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. VIDEO

On April 16, 2022 over the platform of the station three cruise missiles released probably from the territory of Belarus in the direction of Mykolaiv passed. One of them was recorded by South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant surveillance cameras.

As recorded by Censor.NET with reference to statement of Energoatom.

The threat of aiming at a nuclear reactor with possible consequences - a nuclear catastrophe - was high.



"This is another act of nuclear terrorism in Russia, which threatens the security of the world!!! Once again, we appeal to the IAEA to take all possible measures to stop Russia's nuclear terrorism, withdraw Russian troops from the ZNPP territory, and establish demilitarized zones around Ukrainian nuclear power plants," Energoatom said.