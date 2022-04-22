ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7650 visitors online
News Video War
3 608 10

"It's hard to find undamaged house," Russian occupiers shell residential buildings in Severodonetsk. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers are continuously shelling residential buildings in Severodonetsk.

According to Censor.NЕТ,  TV presenter Dmitry Komarov writes about it on his page and publishes a video that he managed to take in the city.

"Mortar fire is continuous. The occupants can't get past the AFU defenses, so they pile mortars and grenades on residential bunches from afar. A war in which they are powerless in close combat. A war of annihilation from a distance. Arta goes where there are no positions - only schools, kindergartens, hospitals. Their goal is to destroy as much as possible peaceful people, panic, casualties. If they notice a car or people moving, they open mortar fire," Komarov wrote in a comment on the video.

Watch more: Commander of 6th company of 57th motorized infantry brigade of Armed Forces of Russian Federation was liquidated by Ukrainian fighters near Severodonetsk, - Butusov. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (9041) shoot out (13154) Severodonetsk (165)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 