In Mariupol Russian occupiers carry out clearing of blockages of Drama theater: bodies of victims are taken out to Mangush, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

In Mariupol, the debris of the Drama Theater, bombed by Russian invaders, is being cleared, and the bodies of the dead civilians have been packed in plastic bags and taken to the village Mangush, where dumped in a trench.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, аs reported by Censor.NET

"The occupiers are continuing to clean up the center of Mariupol. The Drama Theater is currently being cleared." In the process of clearing, the occupiers packed the bodies of the dead in plastic bags and moved them to a drive in the industrial zone near Nikolsky Highway with tractors and trucks. Аfter, they are taken to the village of Mangush, where the embankment is dumped into a 300-meter trench. Only "posted" workers of the so-called "DNR" were involved in the "cleansing" of the bodies of the dead Mariupol residents due to the refusal of local residents to participate in such work. There is no limit to Russian cynicism. The area of ​​the square under the Drama Theater was used for the cemetery of Nazi German soldiers, whose bodies were exhumed and reburied only in 2018-2019 during the reconstruction. Now the Russians have turned the center of Mariupol into a cemetery again, "he said.

