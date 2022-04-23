Russian missile hits Odessa apartment. VIDEO

Surveillance camera video from an apartment in Odessa, which was hit by a Russian missile, was released online.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the footage is spreading on the network.

"Video from an apartment in Odessa from a house that was hit by a rocket attack today," the report noted.

Відео з однієї квартир в Одесі з будинку по якому сьогодні було нанесено ракетний удар pic.twitter.com/m020k8gT7I — ЄвроМайдан (@EuroMaydan) April 23, 2022

