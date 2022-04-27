Russian occupiers fired on hospital in Severodonetsk. VIDEO

Russian troops fired on the Severodonetsk hospital. One woman died as a result of the shelling.

The head of the Luhansk OVA Serhii Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, there are only two hospitals left in the region - in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

"Today, the orcs deliberately opened fire on the medical center of the regional center. The Russians knew that the hospital was not empty, there were patients in different conditions with doctors - and it did not stop them. In fact, the orcs wanted to kill the wounded and kill those who help locals survive. - doctors ", - the head of the region notes.

Gaidai clarified that the destruction of the building is significant. Several floors were damaged at once. One woman died.

"She has been repeatedly offered evacuation. However, the hospital continues to save the lives of civilians. We cannot afford to leave people without medical care," Haidai said.

