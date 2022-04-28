Occupiers continue to storm Azovstal. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers in besieged Mariupol continue shelling and try to storm Azovstal, where a large number of civilians are hiding.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The occupiers continue to post videos of daily shelling and assault, hiding behind "removed to a complete blockade of Azovstal." Lies about lies," he said.



"Mariupol. For now. The occupiers have closed access to the Livoberezhny district from Veselka Park and Pashkovsky Street from 12:00. Local residents report heavy traffic towards Azovstal and the sounds of fighting.", - it is told in the message.

