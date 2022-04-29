ENG
Ukrainian artillery destroyed the latest Russian T-90 tank and damaged two more. VIDEO

Gunners of the Thunder Task Force near Barvinkovo destroyed one of the newest Russian T-90 tanks and damaged two more.

According to Censor.NET, video of the successful attack of Ukrainian soldiers was published by Anton Gerashchenko.

