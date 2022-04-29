Ukrainian artillery destroyed the latest Russian T-90 tank and damaged two more. VIDEO
Gunners of the Thunder Task Force near Barvinkovo destroyed one of the newest Russian T-90 tanks and damaged two more.
According to Censor.NET, video of the successful attack of Ukrainian soldiers was published by Anton Gerashchenko.
