Battle for Severodonetsk will be very powerful. I don't rule out that enemy won't capture city, and will try to take it under siege, - Haidai. VIDEO

Currently, many military experts attribute to Severodonetsk a repeat of the fate of Mariupol.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the racists do not stop trying to make breakthroughs in Rubizhne and Popasna. Unsuccessfully, the enemy has losses.

It is also noted that the Russians are preparing to attack Severodonetsk, the Russian army is transferring forces to this direction from the Mariupol direction.

"Security measures have been strengthened at checkpoints due to the Russians taking over our humanitarian transport and the uniform of the Armed Forces. Provocations are possible. The sacred date for Putin - May 9, will be difficult for us, the racists will intensify the shelling and try to destroy as many settlements of Luhansk region as possible," Haidai warns.

"We hope for the best, we are preparing for the worst. In recent days, military experts have begun to attribute the Severodonetsk fate to Mariupol. The city's defense is too strong, so it will be extremely difficult to capture the regional center of Luhansk region. But the orcs can go the other way - according to the Mariupol scenario. This is just an assumption. But we are ready for any development, our soldiers will give the enemy a decent rebuff. However, I call for evacuation, because it is better to prevent the tragedy and not give trump cards to the enemy," he said.

Read more: Russians are not crazy, they understand what they are doing. They made world in which they are comfortable, and in it they kill us - Zelensky

"The battle will be very powerful for the city, although I do not reject the option that the enemy will not be able to take the city to the front, and then they will besiege it. Well, they will try," added Haidai.