Former bakers and locksmiths hold front side by side. Don't panic: together we will definitely overwhelm enemies, - soldier of 79th brigade Dmitry. VIDEO

Rumors of defeat and possible loss are lies. Ordinary people who have decided to protect their families are holding the front and will drive the enemy out of Ukraine together.

Dmytro, a soldier of the 79th Brigade, told the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov about this.

"We have guys, reservists - in fact, yesterday's bakers, locksmiths, and everything else. They stand with me with machine guns and don't drift," he said.

According to Dmytro, soldiers are constantly receiving support and weapons.

"I beg you, please: don't give up. Don't panic. All that says that we are losing, that we will lose this war - it's all a lie. We still stand, the front still holds. And holds on us ", - he emphasized.

The defender of Ukraine called to remember Bucha and think about whether someone can wish for their loved ones such a fate as the one that befell its inhabitants.

"Everyone has to decide for themselves who he is: a mouse or a proud lion. You don't have to be a brave person. There are many professions in the army. The main thing is participation. And if there is good support, if there are many people, then it is participation, this support turns into a victory," says Dmytro.

"Let them not be warriors - they are not warriors at all, they are civilians. But they will definitely be able to cover their backs. And, in principle, if necessary, we will all go together. And if they go and the neighbors go - then it turns out the whole front will move forward. And together we will crush them for sure," he added.