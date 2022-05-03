Soldiers of 79th Brigade destroyed two units of occupants' armored vehicles along with their personnel. VIDEO
Mykolaiv paratroopers are successfully destroying Russian occupants along with enemy armored vehicles.
Video was releаsed by the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of Mykolaiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.
The video shows a unit of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroying two armored vehicles of the Russian occupants along with their personnel in one of the directions.
