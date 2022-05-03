ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5721 visitors online
News Video
13 013 5

Soldiers of 79th Brigade destroyed two units of occupants' armored vehicles along with their personnel. VIDEO

Mykolaiv paratroopers are successfully destroying Russian occupants along with enemy armored vehicles.

Video was releаsed by the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of Mykolaiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The video shows a unit of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroying two armored vehicles of the Russian occupants along with their personnel in one of the directions.

Watch more: Former bakers and locksmiths hold front side by side. Don't panic: together we will definitely overwhelm enemies, - soldier of 79th brigade Dmitry. VIDEO

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (496) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (106)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 