Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two tanks and one combat vehicle of enemy infantry in eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The enemy from Russia will not hide from the Sicheslav "gods of war"! Two tanks and one infantry fighting vehicle were accurately and quickly destroyed by artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in eastern Ukraine," the statement reads.

