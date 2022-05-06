Russian shell killed mother of five children in Donetsk region. Now eldest son is raising younger ones: not indifferent ask to help family. VIDEO

Before the war, 18-year-old Vyacheslav lived with his 37-year-old mother Marina, two younger sisters and two brothers in the village of Verkhnotoretske, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Nastoyaschee Vremya.

One day the boy was returning home with his mother, and two shells exploded next to them.

The blast damaged all the woman's internal organs. Vyacheslav tried to bandage her wounds and ran to seek help. When he returned, it was too late.

The children buried their mother in a funnel from a Russian shell that killed her.

Read more: 223 children died in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russian Federation, - prosecutor's office

Now Vyacheslav is raising two brothers and two sisters alone. They have no other relatives.

"Let's help this 18-year-old boy. Actually a child. He has to become an adult. Because the Russian army killed his mother. In front of him. And Slava has two younger brothers and two younger sisters. And now he calls them children. Now he is the eldest in the family. And the only breadwinner," urges journalist Iryna Romaliyska on Facebook.

Now the family is in Drohobych, Lviv region. The children went to school, they are helped by volunteers.

Read more: Nearly 500 people were evacuated from Azovstal and Mariupol by UN and Red Cross, - Guterres

According to the journalist, Vyacheslav is working and plans to become a doctor. Olivia will be the judge. And Nicole is a lawyer.

"They need money for everything: for an apartment, education, food, clothes, everything. For life. Our journalists took his card.

Yalov Vyacheslav Ivanovich

identification code 3797300818

Beneficiary's bank "AB" Ukrhazbank "

Bank code 320478

Score: IBAN UA023204780000026206111366213

Purpose: (for the purpose of the transfer to indicate the subaccount number 26206111366213.400101.980

Card number: 5355 0850 2974 7798", - points out Romalskaya.