Nearly 500 people were evacuated from Azovstal and Mariupol by UN and Red Cross, - Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reported on nearly 500 people who were evacuated from Mariupol and surrounding areas.

Almost 500 people from Azovstal, Mariupol, and surrounding areas were evacuated in a joint UN-Red Cross operation. "I hope that further coordination with Moscow and Kyiv will increase the number of "humanitarian" pauses to ensure the passage of civilians," Guterres wrote.

He didn't specify where the evacuees were taken and whether they were all able to reach the free territory of Ukraine.

Remind, evacuation of civilians from the Mariupol plant "Azovstal" began on May 1. According to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko, more than 100 civilians were evacuated from bomb shelters on the territory of Azovstal on May 2. On Wednesday, May 4, 344 people were evacuated within the Mariupol Humanitarian Corridor. These are women, children, and the elderly from Mariupol, Mangush, Berdyansk, Tokmak, and Vasylivka. They all arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

Today, May 6, a new evacuation from Mariupol is to take place.