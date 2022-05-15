ENG
Artillerymen of 28th Brigade destroy Russian occupants. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign published footage of the destruction of the Russian occupants.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Brigade.

The report notes: "Such a striking solo was "played" yesterday by our knightly artillery on identified hostile positions.

The Rashists were so shocked by this skilful performance that they fled faster than their "Hosta" SAU burned and their ammunition detonated.

