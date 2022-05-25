Flag of Ukraine was hoisted at Putin's peak. VIDEO
Climbers have hoisted a blue-and-yellow flag on top of Kyrgyzstan, named after Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Video of the flag flying over the mountain is published on social networks, Censor.NET reports.
"If there is a peak of P*tin and a Ukrainian flag in the world, then their meeting is inevitable. Some hooligans brought and hung, we have no idea who," - said in a statement.
This height was named after Putin in 2011 at the initiative of the district authorities of the Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The height of the peak is 4 446 meters.
