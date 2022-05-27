ENG
Occupiers burn Ukrainian village from heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepyok". VIDEO

The Russian occupiers used the heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" to shell the Ukrainian settlement.

As Censor.NET reports, the video of the attack of the invaders was published on social networks. At least five explosions were recorded.

