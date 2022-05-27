ENG
Artillerymen of 45th Brigade destroy Russian occupants in Hulayipole region. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen from the 45th Brigade destroy the occupants' equipment and manpower in the Zaporizhzhya Region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of 45th Brigade.

The message notes: "In one of the farmsteads of the Hulyaipole region, the orcs organized a massive party. They were very fussy - apparently they were looking for a DJ and musical instruments.
With the help of gunners of the 45th Artillery Brigade and interaction with the aerial reconnaissance team and Azov, they organized a hellish party. The hookup at the farmstead was counted! P.S. Not a single person was hurt during the shooting of this video".

45 окрема артилерійська бригада Збройних Сил України 🇺🇦💪🏼 у взаємодії з аеророзвідкою 15 ГУ ДВКР і "Азову" провели орків разом з їх технікою в останній путь
На одному з хуторів Гуляйпільщини, орки організували масований двіж, але їх плани обламали. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NDU1MFzTuq

— Illya Ayzin (@Illya_Ayzin) May 27, 2022

Hulyaypole (49) artillery (240) 45th artillery brigade (40)
