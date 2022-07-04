Artillery of National Guard destroys tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, command and staff vehicle of occupiers in southern direction. VIDEO
Artillery of the National Guard of Ukraine destroys enemy tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, command and staff vehicles, and enemy positions in the southern direction.
Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the NGU Facebook page.
