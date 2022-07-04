ENG
Artillery of National Guard destroys tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, command and staff vehicle of occupiers in southern direction. VIDEO

Artillery of the National Guard of Ukraine destroys enemy tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, command and staff vehicles, and enemy positions in the southern direction.

Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the NGU Facebook page.

Watch more: Ukrainian fighters knocked out two enemy Armored Personnel Carriers-82A and captured two T-80BV tanks. VIDEO

