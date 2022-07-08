Artillerymen used M777 howitzer to destroy enemy's 2S7 "Pion" SPA.. VIDEO

Fighters of the 92nd SMBr named after Koshoy ataman Ivan Sirko and gunners from the 40th Brigade tracked down the hiding place and destroyed the enemy's 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled artillery.

According to Censor.NЕТ, one shot of the M777 howitzer was enough for the Ukrainian calculation to destroy Russian SPA.

