Soldiers of 28th brigade professionally destroy enemy military equipment. VIDEO

Gunners of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters made a video recording of the successful attack with the help of a drone

Soldiers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, defending Ukraine in the south, released a video of how they quickly and professionally destroy enemy military equipment.

Watch more: Ukrainian pilots destroy Russian invaders. VIDEO