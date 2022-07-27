Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a fire attack on an object in occupied Horlivka. ВIДЕО
Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a fire attack on military object in occupied Horlivka.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it is reported by social media users.
Good evening from occupied Horlivka.— Anatoly Stephan (Shtirlitz) (@Shtirlitz53) July 27, 2022
Telegram - https://t.co/GLExONwd4u pic.twitter.com/lcSrPTzibb
