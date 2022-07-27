ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a fire attack on an object in occupied Horlivka. ВIДЕО

Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a fire attack on military object in occupied Horlivka.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it is reported by social media users.

Good evening from occupied Horlivka.

Telegram - https://t.co/GLExONwd4u pic.twitter.com/lcSrPTzibb

— Anatoly Stephan (Shtirlitz) (@Shtirlitz53) July 27, 2022

