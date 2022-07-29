Ukrainian defenders freed settlement in Donetsk region from raiders, - OC "East". VIDEO

Recently, by the joint efforts of the soldiers of the separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh and the 24th separate assault battalion "AYDAR", one of the settlements in the Donetsk direction was liberated and finally cleared from the Russian occupation forces.

As a local resident notes, the military is currently making efforts to prevent a humanitarian disaster, giving out food, medicine and necessities that they have themselves.