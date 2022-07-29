ENG
Ukrainian defenders freed settlement in Donetsk region from raiders, - OC "East". VIDEO

Recently, by the joint efforts of the soldiers of the separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh and the 24th separate assault battalion "AYDAR", one of the settlements in the Donetsk direction was liberated and finally cleared from the Russian occupation forces.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the OC "East".

"Now we can talk about it. Recently, with the joint efforts of the soldiers of the separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh and the 24th separate assault battalion "AYDAR", one of the settlements in the Donetsk direction was liberated and finally cleared from the Russian occupation forces. Now the village is more like a ghost: "dead" military equipment, gutted houses and terrible memories of the civilian population," the report says.

As a local resident notes, the military is currently making efforts to prevent a humanitarian disaster, giving out food, medicine and necessities that they have themselves.

