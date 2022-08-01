Ukrainian resistance group destroyed occupant tank near Mariupol. VIDEO

Near Mariupol, in the village of Bezymyanne, people are resisting - they set fire to a field of grain, the fire spread to the enemy's repair base, where a tank caught fire.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

"Nemisida" delivered another targeted hot salute in the vicinity of the village of Bezymyanne. Another burning field with Ukrainian grain. The fire spread to a repair base located on the outskirts of the village. On the territory of the base, the occupants repair and paint heavy military equipment. As a result, either because of detonation of ammunition or because of fuel the repaired tank caught fire and went following the Moskva cruiser," reads the report.

As noted, the Russian Emergencies Ministry is trying to extinguish the fire in order to save other military equipment.

Read more: Duda compared Russians in Mariupol to German Nazis in Warsaw: "Same atrocities"

Andryushchenko emphasized that retribution is not just around the corner, but is already on the march and released a video of the fire.