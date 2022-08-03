National Guard and State Border Service installed Ukrainian flag on highest point above Sviatohirsk. VIDEO

Soldiers of the National Guard and the State Border Service installed the flag of Ukraine at the highest point above Sviatohirsk in Donetsk region.

Corresponding video was published on page of National Guard of Ukraine, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"It is symbolic that the monument to the pro-Russian revolutionary became a stand for our flag - a symbol of state sovereignty," the message reads.

Read more: National Guard on declaration of Azov as "terrorists" in Russia: They got confused by their own propaganda and did not even realize that it was separate unit of state structure