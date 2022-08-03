National Guard and State Border Service installed Ukrainian flag on highest point above Sviatohirsk. VIDEO
Soldiers of the National Guard and the State Border Service installed the flag of Ukraine at the highest point above Sviatohirsk in Donetsk region.
Corresponding video was published on page of National Guard of Ukraine, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"It is symbolic that the monument to the pro-Russian revolutionary became a stand for our flag - a symbol of state sovereignty," the message reads.
