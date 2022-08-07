TSN journalists came under fire at front. VIDEO

The TSN film crew came under fire along with the Ukrainian military.

It happened in the north of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

Journalists were shooting material about Ukrainian defenders when the occupiers started shelling. Correspondents had to run for cover with the military.

A battery of soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation of Russian rocket artillery wings with cluster munitions. The rockets came from the north, presumably from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Situation in regions during day: attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv - under enemy fire, battles in Kherson region

During the day, the Russians hit this position three times. Both the journalists and defenders of Ukraine remained safe and sound.