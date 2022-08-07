How Severodonetsk looks like after Russian invaders arrive. VIDEO

The network showed how Severodonetsk looks like occupied by Russian troops.

Corresponding video was published in channel EuroMaidan, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"This is how Severodonetsk now teaches after the arrival of the "Russian World". The Vatniks should be glad," the video description reads.

Read more: Humanitarian situation is catastrophic - bodies of dead have not yet been removed, - Haidai