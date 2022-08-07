How Severodonetsk looks like after Russian invaders arrive. VIDEO
The network showed how Severodonetsk looks like occupied by Russian troops.
Corresponding video was published in channel EuroMaidan, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"This is how Severodonetsk now teaches after the arrival of the "Russian World". The Vatniks should be glad," the video description reads.
