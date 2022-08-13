ENG
There were powerful explosions in occupied Nova Kakhovka. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On August 13, there were explosions in the temporarily occupied territory of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

Video and photos of the accident are posted by local users of social networks, writes local edition "Mist", informs Censor.NЕТ.

It is reported that a powerful fire broke out at the site of the explosions.

"Several powerful explosions occurred in the town of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region. In the publishers local residents report that the explosions came from "Sokol" neighborhood near one of the city hospitals. Also there are photos and video of the explosions. People report that windows flew out in residential houses near the epicenter of the explosion," the publication writes.

There were powerful explosions in occupied Nova Kakhovka 01
There were powerful explosions in occupied Nova Kakhovka 02

Video: Explotions in Nova Kakhovka

Video: Secondary detonation of stockpiled ammunition is underway in Nova Kakhovka.

