Occupiers placed military equipment in engine room of ZNPP. VIDEO

The Russian invaders placed military equipment in the engine room of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Censor.NET informs, the Department of Strategic Communications of the AFU reported this by publishing the corresponding video.

