Occupiers placed military equipment in engine room of ZNPP. VIDEO
The Russian invaders placed military equipment in the engine room of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
As Censor.NET informs, the Department of Strategic Communications of the AFU reported this by publishing the corresponding video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password