First shelter at transport stop was installed in Kharkiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On August 19, a shelter for public transport passengers was installed near one of the stops in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by "Suspilne.

It is noted that the coverage has 12 seats and a screen with surveillance cameras.

There will also be about 100 kg of sand for extinguishing fires at the stop.

On the walls of the stop there will be a mural by Yaroslav Yefremov with the inscription "Kharkiv is a hero city".

"We are making a unique mural on a bomb shelter stop. This is the first piece within the project of safe stops for residents of Kharkiv and other cities of Ukraine. We chose the concept with the landmarks and architectural elements of Kharkiv to emphasize the values of the city itself", - said the artist.

We would remind you that on July 25th Kharkiv city mayor Igor Terekhov reported that Kharkiv will build bus stops made of reinforced concrete in which you can hide and wait out the air raid in case of a threat of artillery attacks.