Wreckage of Russian "Iskander" missile removed from rubble of dormitory in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Sappers and rescuers found the remains of "Iskander" on the territory of a dormitory in the Saltovsky district, which was shelled in the evening of August 17.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.

The security forces and rescuers are still sorting out the rubble of the dormitory destroyed by the missile.

Rescuers continue to search for people who may remain under them.

Security forces are collecting physical evidence at the site of the missile impact.

It is reported that relatives of people who have not been found are still waiting near the hostel. People carry flowers on wreaths to the house that stands next to the dormitory. 

Recall that on August 17, the occupants once again launched a rocket attack on the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv. So far, 15 dead and 20 wounded are known. Clearance of the rubble continues.

