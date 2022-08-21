ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3511 visitors online
News Video War
21 184 86

Russian tank column was placed in center of Lviv. VIDEO

Russian tanks were placed in Lviv. True, we are talking about battered and mutilated specimens that were destroyed thanks to the skilful actions of the Armed Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant video.

Since the beginning of this week, the exhibition of broken Russian equipment has been held on Rynok Square in the heart of Lviv.

We will remind that a few days ago a similar exhibition was also opened on Khreshchatyk.

Read more: Explosions rang out again in occupied Sevastopol in morning. Invaders are talking about air defense

Author: 

Russian Army (9505) expo (54) Lviv (250) elimination (5392) arms (876) Khreshchatyk (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 