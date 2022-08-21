Russian tank column was placed in center of Lviv. VIDEO
Russian tanks were placed in Lviv. True, we are talking about battered and mutilated specimens that were destroyed thanks to the skilful actions of the Armed Forces.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant video.
Since the beginning of this week, the exhibition of broken Russian equipment has been held on Rynok Square in the heart of Lviv.
We will remind that a few days ago a similar exhibition was also opened on Khreshchatyk.
