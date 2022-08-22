Statement of military regarding the "court" of defenders of Mariupol. VIDEO
Azov residents who returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine as a result of the exchange of prisoners of war will tell about the terrible crimes of the occupiers, which they saw with their own eyes and experienced in captivity.
This was reported by the "Azov" regiment in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"These are fighters with the callsigns Wikipedia, Mango, and Vishnia. Their stories are important evidence for future legal proceedings against the Russian executioners, who just now continue to commit lawlessness in the occupied Ukrainian territories without hindrance," the message says.
