Every minute of Russian military presence at a NPP is a risk of a global radiation catastrophe - Zelensky. VIDEO

On the evening of August 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his traditional address to Ukrainians.

"Today, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant had its power units stopped. The emergency protection of the power generating units went off - after Russian shelling had damaged the last working line of the plant's power output to the Ukrainian energy system.

Immediately the diesel generators went off to give power to the plant itself, to support it after the shutdown. The world must understand what a threat this is: if the diesel generators had not switched on, if the automation and our plant personnel had not worked after the blackout, we would already be forced to deal with the consequences of the radiation accident. Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans one step away from a radiation disaster.

The South of Ukraine - the occupied areas - is already in a state of humanitarian disaster. Russia has brought degradation to our land that has never been seen here before.

I want to assure all Ukrainians: we are doing everything to prevent an emergency scenario. But it depends not only on our state.

The key - we need such international pressure that will force the occupants to immediately leave the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP. IAEA and other international organizations must act much faster than they do now.

Every minute of Russian military presence at the nuclear plant is a risk of a global radiation catastrophe," the report says.

